‘Exit the King’ Debuts at CU Theatre on April 6

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University Theatre will present “Exit the King” beginnng Wednesday, April 6, in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre.

Shows are at 8:00 p.m. from Wednesday, April 6, through Saturday, April 9, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

The cast includes D’Andre Thompson as the guard, Nickolas Norrod as King Berenger I, Lindsay Victoria Smelcer as Juliette, Shelby Hostetler as Queen Marguerite, Jenna Joseph as Queen Marie, and Adanna Maltony as the doctor.

Understudies are Kyla Alker, Seth A. Hartwell, Carly Over, New Bethlehem, and Caleb Thompson.

“Exit the King” takes place on King Berenger’s dying day, and, not coincidentally, the last day of the universe. The older queen, Marguerite, and the doctor tell the king that everything is falling apart – from the walls of the palace to the workings of the solar system – and that he is dying. The younger queen, Marie, exhorts him to live in the moment and not give in to death. King Berenger does not want to die, but his commands to restore order go unheeded.

The play shows that the human desire to live, and, by extension, to control our universe, is pointless in the end.

The production team includes A.J. Howard, Caitlin Morgan, Tylar Nardei, Sam Santangelo, Katya Sosnowski, Sarah Tychinski, and Erika Waldron.

The theatre faculty involved are Dr. Nic Barilar, director; Edward J. Powers, scenic design; and Julie Finlan-Powell, costumes and makeup design.

For tickets, visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com.

Students with a Clarion University ID are admitted free.

