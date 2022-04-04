Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA

$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Keep chutes and convers clear

Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors

Ability to understand direction

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st Shift Assembly

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

40 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Description:

Cashier:

Waiting on customers

Balancing the cash drawer

Service department

Office filing

Telephone operator:

Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department

Accounting Clerk:

Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.

Requirements:

Must have title work experience

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

High school diploma

Must have account and customer service knowledge

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.