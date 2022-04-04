FedEx Truck, Pickup Collide on State Route 68

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a vehicle collided with a FedEx delivery truck that was reportedly entering the roadway in an unsafe manner.

(PHOTO ABOVE: FedEx truck, stock image.)

According to police, the crash occurred on March 30 around 9:50 a.m. when the delivery truck, driven by Shaun D. Kline, 40, of Oil City, left a stopped position from Shannon Tipple Road, and entered State Route 68 “when it was not safe to do so.”

While entering the roadway, the rear of the truck was struck by the front bumper of a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by 24-year-old Darren T. Kriebel, of Rimersburg.

Following the collision, the FedEx truck spun around and came to a final rest on Shannon Tipple Road while Kriebel’s vehicle came to a final rest just off the berm, south of the intersection of State Route 68 and Shannon Tipple Road.

Kline was charged for failing to yield while Kriebel was cited for driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.