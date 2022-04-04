George E. Butzin, III

Born February 17, 1957 in Peru, IN., he was the son of the late George E. Butzin, II and Mary Kline Butzin.

On September 29, 1992 in Orlando, FL., he married the former Vickie L. McNeal. She survives.

He began his career at Disney as a technician and projectionist, during his time with Disney he spent 4 months helping with the opening of EuroDisney in France.

He then transitioned to Universal Studios before being hired by Glen-Gery Brick Plant in Summerville working as Systems Engineer to set up the plants automation.

Currently he was employed by Kronospan as Systems Engineer for the Fiberboard Plant in Clarion.

His interests and hobbies were varied.

They included being a steam train enthusiast and enjoyed excursions on steam engines.

He and Vickie often hosted the excursions and he volunteered for the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society in Fort Wayne, IN.

He was a certified scuba diver, enjoyed fishing in the ocean and loved music.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Vickie, are his sister; Joni (Allen) Andreas; as well as his 3 nephews, Jason, Allen and Michael.

His parents preceded him in death.

Memorial donation maybe made to the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, P.O. Box 11017, Ft. Wayne, IN 46855.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Butzin.

There will be no services held.