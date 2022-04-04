‘Grown-Up East Egg Hunt’ to Benefit Autism Tough Foundation

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois Business Society will be holding a “Grown-Up Easter Egg Hunt” on Saturday, April 9.

The event will take place on the campus of the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF)’s Lawn at 1 Campus Place, DuBois, Pa.

It will benefit the Autism Tough Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Knox, Clarion County. The organization covers Clarion and Venango counties.

A $10.00 donation is asked of all participants. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win gift cards, baskets, and more.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, contact Kristen at 254-316-2037.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.