Joanne L. Hollenbaugh, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at her residence.

Born on May 16, 1941, in Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Edward Charles and Bessie Amanda (Adams) McGuire.

Joanne was married on February 16, 1973 to Hilton Hollenbaugh and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2011.

She worked as a custodian for Redbank Valley High School.

She is survived by a daughter, Lavonda Susan Wheeler of New Springfield, Ohio, five grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and three sisters, Deborah Spangler of Strattanville, Marlene Cole and her husband, Neal of Kane, and Linda Bailey of Grampian.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward C. McGuire, and two sisters, Delores Hollenbaugh and Molly Kay Tanner.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

