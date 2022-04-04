Mary Coogan Roess, 96, passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Born May 1, 1925 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria (Gregory) Coogan.

A 1943 OCHS graduate, Mary wed the love of her life, James H. Roess, on August 24, 1944.

They enjoyed 32 years together until Jim’s death in 1976.

Mary enjoyed participating in the many musical organizations while at OCHS and also sang with several bands at area clubs.

She was a frequent soloist with the choirs of Our Lady Help of Christians and St. Stephens churches.

Obtaining working papers at the earliest possible time, Mary began working as a clerk at E. W. Fitzsimmons Dodge and Plymouth.

Throughout the years, she also worked at The Film Exchange in Washington, D.C., Koppers Corporation, Jane Jordan Answering Service, Kmart, and the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Conneaut Lake.

But involvement in her community was also important to Mary.

While living in Oil City she taught catechism classes, was President of the Siverly PTA and organized many parish festivals for Help of Christians church.

When her younger children attended Conneaut Lake Area High School in the 1980’s, she helped to form the Music Booster organization and ran for school board.

But one of her finest accomplishments was to help with the creation of Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.

By asking for memorial donations in her husband’s name, the ambulance service was able to purchase their initial vehicle.

Mary served on the Board of Directors for several years.

The service now provides care for thousands of patients yearly.

Surviving this exceptional woman are her “six hearts”, her daughters Christine (David) Kennedy, Tifton, Ga.; Priscilla (Mark) Luttinen, Glendale, Az,; Amy Roess, Cochranton, PA. ; Victoria (James) Hale, Ravenna, OH.; Jamie Roess, Cochranton, PA.; and her son, James (Jody) Roess, Cochranton, PA.

Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Stacie (Erv) Hesterberg, Andy (Christie) Skitka, Collin (Krista) Roess, Cady Roess, Carson Roess, Elizabeth Hale, Charles, Bretta & Erik Frye.

A special joy was the fact that she lived to see another generation with her great-grandchildren Matthias and Kaylee Hesterberg, Tanner and Chase Skitka, and Lorelai, Jensen and Thea Roess and Chloe Frye.

Her beloved youngest sister, Judith (Richard) Deyoe of Florida also survives.

In addition, there are many nieces and nephews who were always in her thoughts and prayers.

Preceeding Mary in death were her parents, husband, sisters Patricia Kocan and Elizabeth Uhrmacher, and brothers Richard (George) Coogan and John A. Coogan, Jr.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service, 290 S. 4th St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16314.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.