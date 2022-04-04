No Complaints About Food at Clarion County Jail; Temperatures – Not So Much.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger gets plenty of complaints about heating or cooling conditions from inmates and their families, but he rarely has complaints about the cooking and food served.

“Our cooks take pride in their work and prepare home-cooked meals,” Hornberger said at the monthly prison board of inspectors meeting held on April 1. “The state requires that inmates have a certain percentage of fats, proteins, and everything per day.”

A former Clarion County sheriff used to boast that the Clarion Jail offered the best food in the state.

Hornberger said three county employees are working in the kitchen, and there are also inmate workers. The Clarion County jail has always employed cooks instead of contracting the service out to a private company.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, chair of the board of inspectors, announced that Judy Duffy, one of the long-term employees at the jail, was working her last day on April 1.

“Today is her last day after 28 years of service with the county,” Brosius said. “She ran the kitchen over there, did a lot of the ordering and things for the facility. We would like to thank her for her service and she did a fine job.”

Hornberger said he is used to complaints from inmates or their families that it is too hot or too cold, but he has never received complaints about the food.

One of the reasons for the lack of complaints is the dedication of the staff.

“She was a valued employee, and she’s done very well,” said Hornberger. “She will be missed. We do have a new lady starting next Monday. Hopefully, we can train her to replace Judy. It’s going to be hard to fill those shoes.”

Food costs are rising everywhere, and the Clarion County Jail is also experiencing increased costs.

“Right now we’re looking pretty good,” continued Hornberger. “I’ve looked at the bills, and I’ve actually talked to the suppliers. Just last week, Judy mentioned the rising costs and why the food bill was so high for last week, and she got all upset.

“A lot of it has to do with surcharges and the price for the cost of goods. We’re going to continue to monitor it. It’s not like we can change their dietary menu because the state requires certain foods.

“We have a registered dietician that approves everything. We have to absorb the cost somehow, but we’re watching it. Hopefully, at the end of the year, we will still stay under budget.”

Only inmates and security staff members eat at the facility.

The Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) offering judicially-approved alternative sentencing now includes 24 individuals in the initial phase of house arrest and two on work release. IPP is also one of the factors in reducing the jail population.

Asked if the program has changed the nature of current inmates now housed at the jail after recent news reports of an alleged assault by one prisoner on another, Hornberger said he hasn’t seen a change.

“I don’t think the types of prisoners have ever changed. We’ve dealt with the same situations since I’ve been here for 29 years. Sometimes you have a lot of minor offenses clear up to the most major, but the inmates haven’t changed.

“Any of those assaults that you speak of are all investigated in-house and also reported to the DA’s department and also handled outside for our county detective to look into and see if he feels fitting charges should be referred to the DA’s department.”

Hornberger reported there were five grievance reviews, and most of those were related to heating or air conditioning. All but two of the HVAC rooftop units have been replaced.

“It could be 75 to 80 degrees upstairs and 60 degrees downstairs. And, there’s really no good way to push the heat down. We thought about putting circulating fans up there, but you know, as we’ve all said in high school, people are going to throw things at the fan and do malicious things. I would like to get a heating company back in.

“I’m getting complaints every day from not only inmates; the family members are calling in, as well. I would like to do something with it. It is very hard and frustrating. As I said, you’re not going to satisfy everybody in that jail, but I would like to keep as many as possible.”

The Board approved bringing in an HVAC company to again review the system.

