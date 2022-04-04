Richard “Dick” Beldin, 79, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, April 2, 2022 at his home following a life time battle with Cerebral Palsy.

Born on August 13, 1942 in Bradford, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys Smith Beldin.

He was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed watching TV; his favorite shows were “Gunsmoke” and “Little House on the Prairie”.

His survivors include a brother; Dennis Beldin; a sister, Phyllis Gower; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ted, Ed, Lloyd, Kenny and Billy; and his sisters, Donna Cool, Laura Arnet and Gladys “Susie” Gibbs.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. hasbeen entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Beldin.

There will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.