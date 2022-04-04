Say What?!: National Park Service’s Oldest Active Ranger Retires at Age 100

CALIFORNIA – The National Park Service announced the organization’s oldest active ranger has retired at age 100 in California.

The NPS said Betty Reid Soskin, who has served as a ranger at Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond for more than a decade and a half, officially retired at the close of her last day on the job Thursday.

