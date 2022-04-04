SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Announces Cranberry Craze Release, Themed Night
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Craze is back at Deer Creek Winery.
It’s the perfect blend of sweet concord grapes and a little tartness of cranberry; two delicious flavors in one!
Stop by after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. at any of their locations or order online!
Get “Cra-Crazed”!
Make plans on Friday, April 8, to go to Deer Creek’s themed night dressed as your favorite famous person and be entered to win a prize.
The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
More information on this event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theme-night-become-famous-tickets-272153517497
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
