UPDATE: More Details Released on Clarion Boards Fire

Monday, April 4, 2022 @ 08:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (6)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have surfaced regarding a Monday morning structure fire at Kronospan located just off U.S. Route 322 in Shippenville.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a line officer at Kronospan’s Clarion Boards plant located along Fiberboard Avenue reported the fire at 10:14 a.m.

“We were in a non-operating status for a shut down for equipment upgrades,” Assistant Fire Chief of Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department Jeremy Hallberg told exploreClarion.com.

Hallberg works as a Control Room Operator at Clarion Boards, as well as serving as a volunteer firefighter.

“Someone caught the fire right away as it started, and (Kronospan’s) fire brigade went up to start an initial stop.”

Eventually, the fire went beyond the fire brigade’s capabilities, and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.

Later, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1’s aerial was called to the scene.

“Clarion was called to assist with their ladder to reach a higher spot and for the extra manpower,” he added. “Some of the fire got into the walls.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and the plant will continue to monitor the situation, according to Hallberg.

No one was injured in the fire.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company was placed on standby.

The scene was cleared at 1:58 p.m.


