A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today = Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

