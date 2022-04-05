American Pickers to Film in Area This Summer

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The American Pickers plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in June 2022.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers Mike and Robbie Wolfe as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Danielle Colby runs the office of Mike Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, from their home base in Le Claire, Iowa, and more recently at a second location in Nashville, Tennessee.

Executive Producer Meredith Ball said the show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures throughout the region.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” said Ball. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.

“Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories,” said Ball.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to [email protected] or call 646-493-2184. Private collections only. No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

