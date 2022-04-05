State Police Calls: DUI on 666, Criminal Mischief in Sigel

Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Howe Twp.

Marienville-based State Police and Warren-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Dakota on March 30 around 1:45 a.m.

According to the report, police stopped the vehicle along State Route 666 “due to an earlier incident,” and soon found the operator to be intoxicated.

Charges of DUI and resisting arrest have been filed.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief

Marienville-based State Police responded to an incident of criminal mischief in the 2200 block of Sharp Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County on April 3 around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, it was reported that an unknown vehicle damaged property and the lawn of a residence along Sharp Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

