LifeFlight Called After Rollover Crash in New Bethlehem

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 05:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

277577355_2049345708573390_4774798406243858677_nNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A rollover crash on Wood Street in New Bethlehem injured one person and temporarily closed a section of the street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:24 p.m. for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Wood Street.

The dispatcher said LifeFlight was called; however, she was unable to confirm whether or not the driver was flown.

NB-CRASH-2

New Bethlehem Police Department confirmed one injury and said no other vehicles were involved.

New Bethlehem Fire Company and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 4:43 p.m.

Additional information is expected to be released soon.

NB-CRASH-3


