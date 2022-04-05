Three-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Shippenville and Clarion was reported this afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m.

(Photos courtesy Rich Durkin.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, a three-vehicle accident was called in at 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at mile marker 61.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Crews remained on the scene as of 2:26 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police is expected to release additional information soon.

