 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Three-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Clarion

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Apr 05 14-01-45CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Shippenville and Clarion was reported this afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m.

(Photos courtesy Rich Durkin.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, a three-vehicle accident was called in at 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at mile marker 61.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

275889140_554782735892232_5355348764648839517_n

Crews remained on the scene as of 2:26 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police is expected to release additional information soon.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.