Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Matcha Cake Roll

Strawberries could also be used in this scrumptious cake instead of raspberries!

Ingredients

1/2 cup cake flour

1 tablespoon matcha (green tea powder)



3 large eggs, separated, at room temperature1/4 cup whole milk1 tablespoon avocado or canola oil1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract5 tablespoons sugar, dividedConfectioners’ sugar

FILLING:

3/4 cup fresh raspberries

2 tablespoons sugar, divided

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Line bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. cake pan with parchment. Sift cake flour and matcha powder together twice.

-In another large bowl, beat egg yolks and 1 tablespoon of sugar until slightly thickened. Beat on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. Beat in milk, oil, and vanilla. Fold in flour mixture.

-Place egg whites in a small bowl. With clean beaters, beat on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining 4 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until soft glossy peaks form. Fold a fourth of the whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining whites. Transfer to prepared pan, spreading evenly.

-Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 10-12 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Invert onto a tea towel dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Gently peel off the paper. Roll up the cake in the towel jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-For the filling, in a small bowl, mash raspberries with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Press through a fine-mesh strainer into another bowl; discard seeds. In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add remaining 1 tablespoon sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in 2 tablespoons raspberry puree.

-Unroll cake; spread filling over cake to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up again, without a towel; trim ends. Place on a platter, seam side down. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes before serving. Serve with remaining raspberry puree. If desired, garnish with additional whipped cream and raspberries.

