Clarion Man Struck by Vehicle on Interstate 80

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer released the details of a Clarion man who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 80.

According to Mercer-based State Police, a chain-reaction crash occurred on Sunday, March 27, around 12:35 p.m. on Interstate 80 West, at the one-mile marker, in Shenango Township, Mercer County, during white-out conditions and slippery roadways. A pedestrian was struck during the collision.

All involved vehicles – a 2013 Volvo truck operated by 58-year-old Randall E. Smith, of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; a 2019 Dodge Caravan operated by 21-year-old Deren S. Meir, of Oak Park, Michigan; a 2020 Nissan (operator’s name/address not provided); and a 2021 Ram 3500 truck operated by 63-year-old Ali Tutki, of Long Eddy, New York – were traveling west on I-80.

Police say the Volvo rear-ended the Dodge Caravan, and the Dodge Caravan hit the Nissan, then hit a pedestrian – 34-year-old Kurt J. Ashenfelder, of Clarion – and then came to a final rest in the median.

The Volvo continued on the roadway and hit the Ram truck. Both vehicles were brought to a controlled stop on the shoulder of I-80.

Ashenfelder was transported by ambulance to the hospital, police say.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Volvo, the Dodge Caravan, and the Nissan were towed from the scene.

According to police, Shenango Township Police Department and Fire Department, McGonigle Ambulance, Barris Towing, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

No other details were provided.

PSP Mercer released the above report on Monday, April 4, 2022.

