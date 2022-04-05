 

Featured Local Job: Summer Workers – Maintenance

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Area School District is currently hiring summer workers.

Duties include helping in the maintenance of the buildings and to work with staff in performing work on projects being completed during the summer.

Full-time and part-time temporary summer positions are available for those 18 years of age and older starting at $10 per hour.

Submit letters of interest and resumes to Mike Fagley at Clarion Area School District, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


