Janet Shedlock, 64, of Polk passed away April 3, 2022 at home.

Janet was born December 29, 1957 in Pittsburgh.

She was the daughter of Donald and Margaret Hess Kovach.

Janet graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School.

She retired from Keystone Oaks High School where was a Special Education Support Teacher.

She loved helping the children and took great pride in her job.

Most recently Janet was enjoying her retirement riding her four-wheeler with her friends.

She loved to volunteer at the YMCA as well.

Janet’s memory will be cherished by her partner in crime and life partner Jeff Kennedy of Polk, her father Donald Kovach of Pittsburgh, her son Gregory Shedlock of Long Beach Mississippi, her grandson Calvin Shedlock of Long Beach Mississippi.

Janet’s brother and sisters David Kovach and his wife Patricia of Cranberry Twp, Sandy Wheeler and her husband John of Pittsburgh, Daniel Kovach and his wife Jennifer of Pittsburgh.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother and her daughter Sarah Shedlock.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA is assisting the family with arrangements.

