Knox Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Suboxone Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who was busted in the summer for allegedly selling suboxone to a confidential informant is due in court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Amanda Nicole Colwell is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, at 9:15 in Clarion County Central Court on the following

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 15, officers of Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) were in contact with a confidential informant (C.I.) who advised that he/she could assist in the purchase of a controlled substance from Amanda Colwell.

Officers of CNET then observed communication between Colwell and the C.I. and watched as an exchange took place at a location in Knox Borough. Clarion County.

According to the complaint, police observed as the C.I. exchanged $100.00 in official CNET funds for a cigarette pack from Colwell.

Police then learned that the cigarette pack contained six pink pills marked “8” in a cellophane wrapper. A later check of the pills discovered they were consistent with Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Colwell through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

