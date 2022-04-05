Man Accused of Punching Victim, Threatening to Shoot Him in Clarion Township Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a man who is accused of punching a victim and threatening to shoot him during an incident that occurred in Clarion Township is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to court documents a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Achior Abishai Oliver – of Elizabeth City, NC, and formerly of Clarion – is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m. on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Oliver is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at an apartment building in Clarion Township on October 29, 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an apartment on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township around 5:05 p.m. on October 29, 2021, for a report of an assault.

Police then spoke to a known female witness who was the mother of the male victim.

According to the complaint, the witness told police she arrived at the apartment with the victim in her vehicle, and as she stopped her vehicle, Achior Oliver came out of the apartment, pulled the victim out of the vehicle, and then struck him on the left side of the face with a closed fist.

Police contacted the victim, who reportedly agreed with the witness’s account of what had occurred.

The complaint indicates the victim also told police that Oliver had a firearm in his pocket. The victim reported that after Oliver punched him in the face, Oliver told him he was going to shoot him.

The complaint notes police observed the area under the victim’s left eye was swollen and bruised.

Police say that Oliver had fled the scene, and they were unable to make contact with him.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 29, 2021.

