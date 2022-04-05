New Owners of Piney Meadows Campground Look to the Past & Future

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Piney Meadows Campground in Limestone is also a field of dreams for Dave and Tanya Aaron.

(Pictured above: Dave Aaron.)

The couple purchased the 12-acre campground on October 1, 2021, and Dave shared some of his dreams for the site at the Monday meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

Dave Aaron, who is a lifetime resident of Limestone, said, “I grew up about a half a mile from Piney Meadows. We love spending time outdoors as a family. So, what better reason to buy a campground?”

Aaron reminisced about the park in its glory days, and they plan to bring it back to life.

“We are looking to expand it more over time. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would give us a couple of bucks, and we would ride our bikes down to the campground and pay a dollar to get into the swimming pool. We had a dollar for snacks, and we would spend all day there, and all the kids were there. It was great!

“We’d run through the fields and up through the park, and it was such a great time. Just to see it the way it is now is kind of disappointing, but we’re turning it around. We want to be where we have people down there enjoying it all of the time.”

The site has seven permanent campsites and about 20 trailer sites. They also have two big pavilions and a small pavilion.

Aaron’s roots run deep in Limestone.

“I got the opportunity to buy my parents’ house when they decided to move around a little bit. I bought the house that I grew up in, and I’ve been there ever since. Tonya and I got married and started our family. We have a son and two beautiful daughters, and everything’s going well.”

Aaron is also the owner of Limestone Seamless Gutters, which is his day job.

The campground was for sale for many years.

“We were with the owners one evening, and I asked what would it take to buy it? He threw out a number, and we worked on it for a couple of years. We got it finalized in October last year.”

Aaron admits the campground needs a lot of maintenance and a lot of work.

“We started this spring and cleaned the entire banks of the creek so that the kids could go down there and do some trout fishing this last weekend. I was happy that the banks were full, and people were everywhere just having fun. Kids were catching small trout, but the smile on their faces as they proudly displayed them made all of the work worthwhile.”

A lot more is planned for the future, including buildings that need new roofs, upkeep, and just cleaning up.

“We’re just slowly turning it around. It’s going to be probably five to 10 years before we get it right. It’s overwhelming at times; it’s very enjoyable at times. We decided that we’re just going to take it slow and do what we can.”

In the meantime, they have events scheduled.

“We have a lot of events coming up, and we are planning one event each month throughout the summer. We had a yard sale. We’re going to have a craft show. Then, I have an ATV swap meet planned. We’re also hosting a free Independence Day celebration, on July 2nd.”

The pool is gone.

Nearly everyone of a certain age remembers the cool spring water in the large swimming pool, but the pool is not coming back.

“The biggest thing is everybody remembers the swimming pool…It was the coldest swimming pool around because it was spring-fed, and it was so cold on hot summer days. After a half-hour in the pool, your lips were blue when you came out. We had a great time down there.

“I’ve done a lot of research about it, and the Clarion Borough Pool situation was a big factor in my decision. People want privacy, and they don’t want to be in that big of a pool. Some people want their pools, and they are affordable. I don’t think that the income from the pool would warrant the expenses.”

In addition, increased regulations for the operation of a pool enacted years after the start of the Piney Meadows pool would likely prevent its operation without a considerable investment.

ATV traffic may be possible.

Aaron believes the campground is going to be pretty big because of possible ATV traffic.

“The Piney Rail Riders for off-road vehicles are in the process of purchasing the rail bed that runs above the campground. When purchased, it would provide 29 miles for ATVs.

“It would bring in campers with the ATVs and have access to the trails. That would be another form of income for the community in the area (of the) trails, going to a lot of local businesses, restaurants, bars.”

Tennis versus basketball?

While the old Piney Meadows offered tennis courts, basketball courts are in the future.

“We get a lot more people playing basketball than we do playing tennis. I want to make a full-court – regulation basketball court – in that space.”

Historical front building

“We have a lot of plans for the future of the front building, the brick building right out along Route 66, on the right-hand side going from Clarion to New Bethlehem. Back in the mid-1900s, it was a gas station.”

The building was built by Sam and Mike Buzard’s grandfather.

“When the state came in to put in Route 66 – if you could imagine going down through Limestone – that road was not that high. It used to go way down to the same level as the park. They brought in a lot of fill dirt, and Sam (and Mike)’s grandpa built the foundation for that house with retaining walls for that building and the cornerstone. Then, they put the building on top, and that’s the current level of Route 66. It was about 15 feet higher than what it was before the road was built.

“They even had two old crank gas pumps, visible gas pumps, and I have two of those ready to install. It’s going to take everybody back in time.”

There is also a tunnel in the campground that goes into that front building’s basement.

“When they built that foundation, they were filling Route 66. That retaining wall goes all the way to the basement of that front building. It’s all one big foundation and retaining wall.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.