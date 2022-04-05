Slugger & Sara Wagner Celebrate 55th Anniversary

VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – Slugger and Sara Wagner, of Venus, recently celebrated their 55th anniversary with family and friends.

A party was held on Saturday, April 2, at Faith Lutheran Church recreation room hosted by their children who prepared the majority of the food, including a beautiful and delicious tiered cake by their daughter, Tina Herrmann.

Their children went all out with the celebration by decorating the recreation room with the color yellow which was the couple’s wedding color and emerald for the 55th anniversary.

Slugger and Sara met at a square dance at Crates near New Bethlehem on August 16, 1964, and were married on April 1, 1967.

They have three children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Their daughter Tammy Cayir and her husband Yavuz have two children, Deniz and Emre; their daughter Tina Herrmann and her husband Mark have three children, Sarah, Clemens, and Josepha; and their son Larry Wagner Jr. and his wife Tina have four children Tyler, Brandon, Hannah, and Katie. In addition, Brandon and his wife Brooke have two children, Scarlette and Sterling.

Over the years, the couple enjoyed celebrating their milestone anniversaries by taking a trip to Niagara Falls and traveling to Hawaii. They also went on two cruises.

Slugger and Sara owned and operated Wagner Grocery store from 1977 to 1989 and established Sara Jane’s Deli in 1984, working earnestly day and night until their retirement in 2015.

Since retirement, Slugger and Sara spend their winters in Florida with their dogs Brandy and Ginger. When they are in Pennsylvania, Slugger works part-time at Hepler’s Meat Market and Hirsch Meats, while Sara enjoys canning, gardening, homemaking, and taking care of their dogs.

Slugger and Sara are very appreciative of all the support of their family, friends, and community throughout the years.

