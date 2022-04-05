 

Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 208

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image (5)VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A paving project is expected to start soon on State Route 208.

A $4.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 13 miles of Route 208 in Venango County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include paving of 13.25 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 8 to the intersection with Route 38 through Irwin, Clinton, and Scrubgrass Townships, and the boroughs of Barkeyville and Clintonville.

Work will include milling and paving, drainage and guide rail updates, ADA curb ramps, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin on April 18, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August of 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Valencia, Pa. The contract cost is $4,433,003, which is to be paid for entirely with state funds.

Information on the Route 208 Paving Project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, to avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

