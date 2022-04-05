Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 208

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A paving project is expected to start soon on State Route 208.

A $4.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 13 miles of Route 208 in Venango County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include paving of 13.25 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 8 to the intersection with Route 38 through Irwin, Clinton, and Scrubgrass Townships, and the boroughs of Barkeyville and Clintonville.

Work will include milling and paving, drainage and guide rail updates, ADA curb ramps, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin on April 18, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August of 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Valencia, Pa. The contract cost is $4,433,003, which is to be paid for entirely with state funds.

Information on the Route 208 Paving Project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1.

