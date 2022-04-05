PSP Marienville Nets Two DUI Arrests, Two Drug Arrests During Recent DUI Checkpoint

CLARION AND FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the results of a recent DUI checkpoint.

A DUI checkpoint was conducted within Marienville-based State Police’s coverage area during the month of April.

The following results were reported:

Two DUI arrests were made;

Two drug possession arrests were made;

14 summary traffic citations were issued; and

31 summary traffic warnings were issued.

Authorities did not release the identities of the individuals arrested on DUI charges.

Troopers from PSP Marienville and PSP Punxsutawney participated in the checkpoint.

State Police in Clarion announced on Monday that they will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area soon.

