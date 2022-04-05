Upcoming DUI Checkpoint in Clarion Area to Focus on Impaired Drivers

CLARION AND FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area.

It will be held sometime between April 5, 2022, and May 4, 2022, within the patrol area of the PSP Clarion barracks, according to a release issued Monday.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

A recent checkpoint in PSP Marienville’s coverage area netted two DUIs, two drug possession arrests, thirty-one summary traffic warnings, and fourteen summary traffic citations.

