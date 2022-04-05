Himes Brothers Sprinting to the Top of the Racing World

MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two local boys are trying to make a name for themselves in an up-and-coming sport in this area – Sprint Car racing.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of Michael Himes.)

Marble natives Keaton Himes, 13, and Carter Himes, 11, are in the beginning phases of forming their racing team of Himes Brothers Racing, but they are already seeing success.

Sprint cars are high-powered compact vehicles, commonly with wings on the top, that are designed to run on short and oval, or circular, tracks. With approximately 15 sprint car tracks in Western Pennsylvania, the sport is gaining popularity, especially among the youth.

In just their first year of racing this past season, the Himes brothers have been able to stand atop the podium in a handful of races, as well as contend for their respective league point titles.

Last season, both Keaton and Carter competed in the Young Gun Junior Sprint Series.

Keaton clinched a track championship at Blanket Hill Speedway last season in Kittanning and moved up to the 270 Class this season. This class allows for wings on vehicles, and modifications can be made to the vehicles’ engines.

“(The 270 Class) gives you a chance to build a motor with your kids and go out and compete with them,” Michael Himes, the boys’ father, told exploreClarion.com. “They have wings on these cars, so it gives them an idea of how it’s going to be racing the bigger cars.”

Michael hopes to eventually set up a modified vehicle for his sons to race in; but, for now, the goal is to improve every day in their respective leagues.

“Neither of them had any racing experience before last season,” he added. “Carter had multiple 2nd’s and 3rd’s, but we never captured a win for him. So, we’re hoping this year we can get that done for him.”

With aspirations to improve in the Young Guns division, Carter intends to join his brother in the next level next season.

At the end of next year, the Himes brothers plan to be preparing for competition in the 305 Class in the RaceSaver Sprint Series, America’s premier league for Sprint Car racing.

As racing is a humble pastime, the Himes know it all wouldn’t be possible without the support of sponsors.

“If it weren’t for sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Michael Himes noted. “Especially with the cost of everything going up – racing fuel, tires. Everything’s going up this year. Without the people backing us up, I don’t think we’d be able to do what we do, and I’m glad they do help us.”

The Himes Brothers expect to be racing on tracks such as Knox Raceway, Blanket Hill in Kittanning, Goods Raceway in Deerfield, Ohio, Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville, and Michaels Mercer Raceway.

