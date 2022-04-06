 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 10pm, then showers after 10pm. Low around 45. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow showers likely before noon, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.


