Area Man Accused of Stealing Pickup from Estate Found Sleeping in Barn Basement

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man who stole a pickup from an estate property located along Route 157 was found sleeping in the basement of the barn.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Paul Michael Long, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, April 2.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 30 a woman contacted PSP Franklin regarding a theft at an estate located along State Highway 157 that her law firm was handling. She reported that when she went to the estate to make a catalog of items for an auction, she noticed there were items missing from the residence, including a cut glass bowl, 8 to 10 sets of Cross pens/pencils in boxes, a plethora of tools and hand tools, and three guns. Then, on March 31, the woman returned to the estate and observed that more items had been stolen, including a red 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, a gray 2010 Honda CR-V, a John Deere riding lawnmower, a 1949 gray Ford tractor, and tools.

Trail cameras were installed at the estate in case another burglary occurred, the complaint notes.

On April 1, PSP Franklin received a phone call from the woman representing the law firm, stating that the red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was stolen from the property had just been driven back onto the property, the complaint states.

State police responded to the estate and located the truck parked behind the barn on the property. While searching the barn, they located a male sleeping in the basement of the barn. He was taken into custody and identified as Paul Long. Long stated that he was just sleeping in the barn and denied stealing any items, according to the complaint.

After a short period of questioning, Long admitted to stealing the truck, but he denied any knowledge of the burglaries, the complaint states.

He reportedly claimed that he had stolen the truck on the 28th or the 29th and first he stated that he only drove the truck a short distance and parked it in the woods. Later, he reportedly admitted that he had been driving the truck and had loaded some of what he claimed were his belongings into the back of it, according to the complaint.

Long claimed that the keys to the truck were in the ignition; however, the woman from the law firm advised that the truck keys were within the house on the 30th, the complaint states.

When custody of the truck was released to the woman, she observed other items in the truck that she stated were inside the house on the 30th, the complaint notes.

Long was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Trespass By Motor Vehicle, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 13 in Venango County Central Court.

