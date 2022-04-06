Black Bear Dispensary Making 4/20 Contribution to Clarion County YMCA

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – April 20 is a holiday for some people, and the Clarion Black Bear Dispensary will be giving all of its profits on that day to the Clarion County YMCA.

(Pictured above: Jesse Worek, co-founder of Black Bear Dispensary.)

“Both of our stores in Grove City and Clarion will be receiving the proceeds of that day to the two YMCAs which is our equivalent of Black Friday in our industry,” Jesse Worek, co-founder of the two stores, told exploreClarion.com.

“We’re donating to what we see as one of the pillars of our community. We’re grateful to be able to help support such an organization.”

The Clarion store opened on November 19, 2021, on the corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. The Grove City store is located near the Grove City Outlets and Sheetz.

Black Bear sells only hemp products.

“Our team has worked for a lot of the medical marijuana organizations in Pennsylvania, as well as across the United States,” Worek continued. “What we’re able to provide here is hemp-based products that find people solutions to some of their ailments – whether it be sleep, anxiety, or anything else they might have gone on in their lives.”

Sales were slow when the Clarion store first opened, but sales have continued to grow.

“It started with a little bit of a trickle, but word of mouth definitely did us a lot of justice. You could tell that people were getting what they were looking for out of our products, and we’re bringing in not only their family but their friends, as well. Word of mouth has definitely done tremendous work for us.

“Our average demographic is going to be in the 50-year-old range. We see a variety of folks, whether it be as they’re getting into their older years and upwards of 90. We only serve those that are 18 or older for our CBD products and 21 and older for anything that would have any hemp drive THC in it.”

