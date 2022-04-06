Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cheesecake

The creamy texture and lovely look of this strawberry cheesecake always get compliments!

Ingredients

Crust:

3/4 cup ground pecans



3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs3 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

4 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

Topping:

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberry glaze:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 jar (12 ounces) of strawberry jelly

3 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur or lemon juice

Red food coloring, optional

1 quart whole fresh strawberries, halved

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Combine pecans, crumbs, and butter. Press onto the bottom of a 10-in. springform pan.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in lemon juice and vanilla. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Spoon over crust.

-Bake until filling is almost set, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, for topping, combine sour cream, sugar, and vanilla. Spread over cheesecake and return to oven for 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled.

-Several hours before serving, prepare the glaze. In a saucepan, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Add jelly and cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until jelly is melted and the mixture has thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in liqueur and, if desired, food coloring. Cool to room temperature.

-Just before serving, loosen and remove the sides of the springform pan. Arrange strawberries on top with pointed ends up. Spoon glaze over berries, allowing some to drip down the sides of the cake. Serve immediately.

