Clarion Man Accused of Burglary, Threatening to Kill Officers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of burglary and threatening to kill officers after he was arrested.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on April 4 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Aun A. Sydnor in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

On Monday, April 4, around 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business on the 600 block of Main Street in Clarion for a report of a male who continues to trespass in the store, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with Aun Sydnor, who was still inside the store, and advised him that he was not permitted at the business. Sydnor had been previously notified by store staff that he was not permitted to be in the store, including March 3, the complaint states.

Sydnor denied being notified by anyone that he was not permitted in the store and advised that it is a business and that we could not tell him to leave. Sydnor advised officers that he is going to continue to come back to the store, as “nobody” can stop him, the complaint states.

Sydnor was then taken into custody and transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department for processing, the complaint indicates.

While in the holding cell at the Clarion Borough Police Department, Sydnor made numerous utterances toward officers, including he was going to kill officers when he gets out of jail and “you’ll be dead when I get out of jail, you’ll see.” Sydnor was advised by Chief Peck that he was no longer allowed in other businesses that had called, and while Chief Peck was walking away, Sydnor stated “I will murder you,” according to the complaint.

He was arraigned on Monday, April 4, around 12:44 p.m., in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post a $25,000.00 monetary bail, Sydnor was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate the following charges were also filed against Sydnor stemming from an incident in Clarion Borough on March 19:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Preliminary hearings are set for April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

