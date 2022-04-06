Dunkin’ Another Step Closer to Reality As Borough Approves Stormwater Connection

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough has approved the storm water connection agreement with Heartland Restaurant Group, LLC..

During the borough council’s meeting on Tuesday, April 5, a motion was approved for a stormwater runoff connection on Madison Road, adjacent to the property on 639 Main Street, the prospective property for the new Dunkin’ location.

The Heartland Restaurant Group, of Pittsburgh – the regional franchisee of over 48 Dunkin’ restaurants in the region – is currently in their due diligence phase of purchasing the former CVS Pharmacy at 639 Main Street in Clarion to open a new Dunkin’ location.

“I would like to request on behalf of the stormwater authority that the management agreement be followed. Final approval of any modifications to the stormwater system are left up to the authority,” borough council member Benjamin Aaron, who is also chairman of the stormwater authority, interjected during the motion.

However, city solicitor John Marshall was prompted to respond to Aaron’s request.

“It was my understanding that the authority doesn’t have any appropriate regulations at this point to approve, deny, or address the issue,” Marshall said. “There is currently a borough policy that retains the right to approve connections to the borough. It’s my understanding that it’s the same employees that are going to approve or disapprove those other than borough council or the authority board. And, it’s my opinion, at this point, that the borough council can approve those.”

Heartland Restaurant Group would like to have the connection done by August 8.

“I’m just trying to find out, does stormwater plan on approving this? Would they approve if a new business is trying to tap in?” council member Zachary Garbarino asked.

“So long as it doesn’t overwhelm the system and no other modifications need to be made,” Aaron replied.

Council member Brenda Sanders Dede interjected that it has already been assured that the system will not be overwhelmed.

“It’s not going to happen if it’s going to harm the system, per the engineers and per our person that does that work,” Dede said.

“At some point, the agreement needs to be acknowledged, and the stormwater authority needs to be acknowledged,” Aaron said.

Subsequently, a vote followed in which Aaron was the only council member to oppose.

The council then moved to vote on a motion to take action on the storm sewer repair project on 78 North First Avenue.

Aaron then inserted another request on behalf of the stormwater authority that the agreement be recognized.

“The simple fact is the project is on the stormwater authority’s radar,” Aaron said. “We’re requesting to allow us to take over financially and finish the project.”

“What does take over financially mean?” Dede asked.

“The invoice for the bills, the cost of the project,” Aaron said. “Because, again, they’re the same employees and the same work is going to be done.”

“But, they are borough employees,” Dede reminded Aaron.

“If the project were to be turned over to the stormwater authority, would it then need to be re-bid?” asked Garbarino.

“No,” Aaron replied.

Marshall was again prompted to interpose.

“No, I disagree,” Marshall said. “You guys have to do your own public bidding. You have your own public bidding to finance, not just the borough.”

Dede then promptly called for a vote, and again, Aaron was the only council member to oppose.

The tension between the stormwater authority and borough council comes after similar issues were discussed during council’s previous meeting on March 1 regarding the combined stormwater project and sinkhole repair with Clarion University which flared tempers.

During the March 1 meeting, two motions were initiated to approve the Borough to move forward with the design and procurement of necessary services for the repair of the stormwater system at 78 N. First Avenue, across from Memorial Stadium.

Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority Secretary Tom DiStefano had voiced his objections to the projects during the meeting, arguing the stormwater authority should be the one to make the repairs, not the borough. However, council president Carol Lapinto argued that the situation is a dangerous one, and was not a time to debate whose authority it is. DiStefano said the authority has the ability and the funds to repair the system and said that he was in favor of repairing it, but he could not speak for other members of the authority.

“If you take action, we won’t have to, but we’re going to take action tonight to ensure the safety of the community,” borough solicitor John Marshall offered during the March 1 meeting. “It is true that you have the general authority over the stormwater system, but the borough’s name is still on the permit. They’re still responsible. If PennDOT comes in and insists that things be repaired, it’s ultimately the borough’s responsibility.”

