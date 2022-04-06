Jonathan P. Paden, 61, passed away March 30, 2022, at Fountainview Place Nursing Home in Mishawaka, Indiana.

He was born September 17, 1960, in Franklin, PA to Kenneth E. & Margaret E. (Bush) Paden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Norman H. Paden, brothers, James Rhoades, Ken Rhoades, sisters, Margaret L. Huffman, and Luella M. Corbitt.

Surviving is his wife Anna M. Paden, step-daughter Laura M. Duncan, and 3 grandchildren.

Also surviving are his brothers Daniel Paden and wife Tammy of Oil City, Pa, Rick Dupont of Cooperstown, PA, sister, Pam McMurdey, sister-in-law and dear friend Deborah Rhoades of Oil City, Pa, 3 nieces, Amy Rhoades of Oil City, Pa, Kellie Renee of Oklahoma and Sumer Rhoades of Oil City, PA, and a nephew Dustin Rhoades and his daughter Joann of Oil City, Pa.

John is survived by many more nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list.

John originally from Oil City will forever be missed by family and friends

Elkhart Cremation Services of Mishawaka, Indiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

