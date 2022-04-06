Mary Jane Gallagher (Jane) passed away at St Mary’s Home Asbury Ridge in Erie, PA on April 4, 2022.

She was born on September 20, 1926 on the North Side of Pittsburgh, PA to Andrew and Alma (Brindzer) Suhanin.

She was educated by Benedictine Sisters at St Joseph’s Grade School and then at St Benedict’s Academy.

Mary Jane excelled in science and sought out a career that could help her use these gifts.

She graduated from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy and began a career as a retail Pharmacist.

While at Duquesne, she met Philip J. Gallagher and they were married in 1949.

They began their family in Pittsburgh, and Jane took charge of raising the family.

In 1957, they moved to Clarion where Phil and Jane started Gallagher Drugs.

She worked alongside Phil as a pharmacist part time in the store and was involved in other managerial duties.

In Clarion, she was a member of the Clarion Civic Club, and volunteered at Immaculate Conception Church and School, including teaching CCD.

She was on the Board of Clarion Community Hospital in later years.

After Gallagher Drugs was sold, she continued to practice pharmacy at W.A. George Pharmacy in New Bethlehem and Klingensmith Pharmacy in Rimersburg.

After she retired, Jane returned to volunteering at Immaculate Conception Grade School.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband in 1985, her parents, and her brother Edward Suhanin.

She is survived by her children Philip E (Alma) of Erie, Mark P (Carol) of Haverhill, MA and Andrea J of Bothell, WA.

She is also survived by six grandchildren (Emily, Philip, Claire, Peter, Ariel and Phoebe) and six great-grandchildren (Lillian, Nakul, Silas, Destiny, Naveen and Nayla).

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clarion Area Agency on Aging, 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214 (www.clarionaging.com) or St Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge Attn: Development Office, 1781 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508-1256 (wwwstmaryshome.org).

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.