Patricia Ann Douglas Knight, 71, of Liberty N.C., passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2022.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Nanny.

Patricia was born June 2, 1950, to the late Charles E. and Doris Russell Douglas, in Titusville, PA.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clifford W. Knight; daughter, Angela M. Fink; and brother, Robert R. Douglas.

Patricia is survived by her son, Clifford C. Knight; daughter, Doris R. Flinspach (Terry); grandchildren: Keri Swan(Tom), Michael Fink(Chelsea), Joshua and Caleb Flinspach, Jessica Banda(Dion), Lindsey Hall; great-grandchildren; Brock and Brooke Swan, Oliver Fink, Christian and Gabriel Banda; sister, Rhonda Wiltanger(Steve); brothers, Gary L. Douglas and Richard C. Douglas.

Patricia attended the Rocky Grove Junior Senior High School in Rocky Grove, PA.

She worked at Elmer’s Products in Statesville NC until she retired in 2010.

Patricia enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, watching Fox News, feeding & watching birds, and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Randolph & Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and support.

Bunch-Johnson is honored to be serving the Knight family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Knight family.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.