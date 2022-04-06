 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Spring is Here. It’s Time to Start Planning Your Garden.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

20220329_115052Spring is here. It’s time for spring clean up. And, of course, it’s time to start planning for this year’s garden.

Growing your own plants, flowers and vegetables can be a fun and exciting hobby. And, with the increasing prices at the grocery stores, there is no better time to grow your own.

Heeter Lumber of Knox, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Sligo have you covered for all of your gardening needs.

heeter-seeds

Mitch and Jerry have onions, potatoes, and all of your favorite garden seeds stocked and ready for planting at Heeter Lumber in Rimersburg.

But, of course, you need more than just seeds. Heeter Lumber has lime, fertilizers, potting soils and all of the garden tools for preparing the perfect seed bed.

Screenshot at Apr 04 22-06-54

Don’t have the space for a big garden? Heeter Lumber has all the materials and hardware to build the perfect planter garden.

corner planter

small planter

Planter gardens can house a variety of vegetation from edible gardens to colorful flowers.

Screenshot at Apr 04 22-08-47

Heeter Lumber has four locations, so you don’t have to go far to find what you are looking for and possibly what you didn’t even know you needed.

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: Opening Soon


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.