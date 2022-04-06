SPONSORED: Spring is Here. It’s Time to Start Planning Your Garden.
Spring is here. It’s time for spring clean up. And, of course, it’s time to start planning for this year’s garden.
Growing your own plants, flowers and vegetables can be a fun and exciting hobby. And, with the increasing prices at the grocery stores, there is no better time to grow your own.
Heeter Lumber of Knox, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Sligo have you covered for all of your gardening needs.
Mitch and Jerry have onions, potatoes, and all of your favorite garden seeds stocked and ready for planting at Heeter Lumber in Rimersburg.
But, of course, you need more than just seeds. Heeter Lumber has lime, fertilizers, potting soils and all of the garden tools for preparing the perfect seed bed.
Don’t have the space for a big garden? Heeter Lumber has all the materials and hardware to build the perfect planter garden.
Planter gardens can house a variety of vegetation from edible gardens to colorful flowers.
Heeter Lumber has four locations, so you don’t have to go far to find what you are looking for and possibly what you didn’t even know you needed.
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: Opening Soon
