State Police Calls: Investigation Underway into Alleged Sexual Assault of Two Young Children

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Indecent Assault in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse in Toby Township.

According to the report, the abuse took place sometime between September 2020 and April 1, 2022.

The victims are listed as an 8-year-old male and an 11-year-old female, both of Clarion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Items From Motor Vehicle

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft from a truck parked at the victim’s Paint Township business, Schmader Concrete Construction, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 2.

According to police, two generators, valued at $3,000.00, were stolen from the 2019 Ram 1500.

DUI on I-80 in Clarion

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage on March 30 around 4:22 p.m.

Upon contact with a 63-year-old male, of Buffalo, it was determined that he was impaired and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The man’s name was not released.

Identity Theft in Elk Township

Clarion-based State police are investigating a report of identity theft in Elk Township.

According to police, the incident took place on March 8 around 8:00 a.m.

The victim is listed as a 35-year-old Shippenville man.

