Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was born March 21, 1959 to George Jr. and Barbara Ann Boughner Steiner in Franklin, PA.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1977.

She married her High School Sweetheart, F. Jeffrey Persing, on May 1, 1976 at Galloway Methodist Church.

She worked for Northwest Savings Bank and Valley Grove School District in Franklin, PA before moving to Texas in November of 1995.

Terri was a business owner, and owned a pet-sitting business at the time of her death.

Terri enjoyed being around all types of animals, especially dogs of all breeds.

Terri also enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, including NASCAR, and all of the Pittsburgh Teams, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Ted.

Terri is survived by her son, Jeremy Persing of Denton, Texas; daughter, Kristen Vance and husband Ryan, of Denton, Texas; granddaughter, Zephanie Bias, of Denton, Texas; brother, Tim Steiner, and brother, Tom Steiner, both of Franklin, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial service will be held March 26, 2022 at 1pm at Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas.

A second Memorial Service will be held on April 9th at 1pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Franklin Cemetery on Rocky Grove Ave. in Franklin, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to your local animal shelter in her name.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Terri’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.