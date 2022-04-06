Toomey, Casey Introduce Bill to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) today introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart Medal by requiring the Department of Defense to include the names of certain Purple Heart recipients on its military awards website. Purple Heart recipients would have the option to voluntarily include themselves on the website.

(Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Public Record)

“The brave men and women who received the Purple Heart selflessly put themselves in harms’ way and paid a substantial price—some paying with their lives. Recipients of this award — the military’s oldest award — deserve thanks and recognition for their service and sacrifice. I appreciate Senator Casey joining me in introducing the Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act to better honor these heroes,” said Senator Toomey.

“We have an obligation to the brave men and women who have served their country and recognition of their sacrifices is the least we can do to begin to repay the Nation’s debts to them,” said Senator Casey.”I’m proud to work with Senator Toomey to introduce this legislation and give our Purple Heart veterans the recognition they deserve.”

2022 marks the 240th anniversary of the establishment of the precursor to the Purple Heart—the Badge of Military Merit—by George Washington in 1782. This year also marks the 90th anniversary of the re-established Purple Heart award.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine), Rick Scott (R-Fl.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) are original cosponsors of the Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act of 2022.

Several organizations have voiced support for the Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act of 2022, including the National Flag Foundation, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion, Marine Corps League, Gold Star Mothers, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

