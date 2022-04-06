$30,000 Sports Card Collection Stolen from Rimersburg Home

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information regarding the recent theft of a sports card collection from a residence in Rimersburg.

According to police, miscellaneous cards in a lock box were taken from the Redbank Lane residence by an unknown individual(s).

The total value of the items stolen is listed at approximately $30,050.00.

The incident happened some time between March 19 around Noon and March 27 around 5:35 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

