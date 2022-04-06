Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup, 96, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at her home on Monday night, April 4, 2022 with loving family at her side.

She was born in Tionesta on October 25, 1925 to the late Harry and Viola (Mealy) Osgood.

Winnie was a 1943 graduate of Cranberry High School.

In her earlier years, she worked at the Boston Store in Erie; and during World War II, she was employed at Manion Steel Barrel.

She was a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

She volunteered with Faith in Action and Goodwill.

She taught adults to read through her work with the Literacy Council.

Winnie enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, traveling, and word games.

Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

In past years, Winnie also enjoyed participating in several bowling leagues, as well as swimming at the YMCA.

She was married to Clarence “Pete” Paup, and he preceded her in death in 1991.

Winnie is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Schumann and her husband Al of Warren, PA, and Trudy Hogue of Venus; a son-in-law, Neil Johns of Dempseytown; and a niece whom she helped raise, Sandra Osgood; and nine grandchildren: Christine Opfer and her husband Dave, Patricia Uber and her husband Ed, Michelle Erfurt and her husband Ed, Jeff Johns, Jason Johns and his wife Jessica, Jeanna Noel and husband Jeremy, Amy Jo Mealy and her husband Scott, Eric Hogue and his girlfriend Tiffany Gegogeine, and Ben Hogue and his wife Karlene.

Also surviving are eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and her nephew’s wife, Linda Osgood.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Johns; a nephew whom she raised, John Osgood; a son-in-law, Gary Hogue; a great-granddaughter, Madison Mealy; a great-grandson, Tyler Hogue; and four brothers and three sisters: Howard, Carl, John, and Richard Osgood, Ester Welms, Mary Felmlee, and Isabell Beale.

Visitation will be held Friday (April 8) from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Additional visitation will be held Saturday (April 9) from 10 – 10:45 a.m. in the Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, officiated by Rev. Jeff Bobin, church pastor.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

