Clarion Borough Votes to Not Renew Pool Property Lease With Clarion Area School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council has voted to officially not renew the 25-year pool property lease with Clarion Area School District during the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 5.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Council had been in the process of submitting an application for a 2022 PA DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant for the pool; however, the Clarion Area School Board approved a new lease for the land on Tuesday, March 8, which made the likelihood of the agreement being vetoed by the council.

“The changes in the lease that has been presented to us will not enable us to apply for that grant and then be able to (make) the repairs that are needed in the timeframe that the school district will allow,” Clarion Borough Council member Rachel Roberts said during the meeting. “So, we would not be going any further with that grant at this time.”

“Their modifications to the lease agreement were written after gathering information with knowing that we would fail at meeting their requirements,” council member Benjamin Aaron interjected.

Council first approached the school board for a new 25-year lease from March 1, 2022, until February 28, 2047, to show possession of the property as required in a grant application.

“We gave them all of the information that they needed to know to write a lease that would, essentially, make us fail,” Roberts said. “They asked us all of the right questions.”

The school district also added a requirement that the borough must secure a total of $1,100,000.00 in funds needed to complete the rehabilitation of the pool. The funds must be secured on or before November 30, 2023, or the district may elect to terminate this lease by providing 20 days’ written notice to the borough.

“The first thing they said to us is, ‘we are land poor and we want that property,’” council president Carol Lapinto said. “I am really disappointed. We tried for years to get that pool up and running, and we thought we had everything in place. We had a good chance to get the grant. We finally had the funds to match any type of grant, and this just did not work out.”

All council members voted against approval of the lease and subsequently voted against approving the submission of a grant application.

Clarion Area has expressed interest in utilizing the current pool area for an expansion of school grounds. Specific plans for expansion have not been released.

The council has not decided whether a second council meeting is necessary to be held on April 19, at 7 p.m.

In other business, borough council April 5:

– Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson signed a proclamation declaring April as “Native Plant Month” in recognition of the importance of native plants for a healthy, thriving ecosystem.

– Tabled approval of the agreement to settle Regency Commons Associates, LP, tax appeal.

– Approved Clarion County Broadcasting’s Special Event Request for the closure of 6th Avenue from Main Street to Merle Road for a concert on June 4, 2022, and July 2, 2022, from 5-9 p.m.

– Approved FL Burns, Inc. Final Pay Application for Contract 2021-1 Clarion Free Library Boiler Replacement Project in the amount of $3,550.01, contingent upon receipt of executed contact close-out documentation.

– Approved FL Burns, Inc. Final Pay Application for Contract 2021-2 Clarion Free Library Improvements Project in the amount of $3,550.01, contingent upon completion of all punch list items and receipt of executed contact close-out documentation.

– Announced Spring leaf pick-up collection for April 25-26, and May 2-3, 2022 – Place at curbside, no branches or brush.

– Announced clean-up day on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Public Works Buildings.

– Approved agreement between Clarion Borough and Clarion Little League for use of the Paul A. Weaver Community Park.

RELATED

Future of Aging Clarion Borough Pool Gloomy at Current Location

Clarion Borough Council: ‘We Have Not Given Up on the Pool.’

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.