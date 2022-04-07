A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then scattered rain showers after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Scattered rain showers before 11pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then scattered rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

