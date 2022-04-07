Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower, 82, of Franklin, died following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on April 5, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Charlotte was born on January 29, 1940 in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Mary Brooks Meminger and William Clarence Meminger.

Charlotte spent her early childhood in Titusville and Clarion.

She moved to Franklin as a teenager and graduated from Franklin High School in 1957.

Charlotte received a diploma in the stenographic course of study from Welch’s Business School in Oil City in 1958.

Prior to getting married, she worked at Hough Manufacturing and Penelec.

She met her future husband while working at Hough.

Charlotte married Harlow L. Bower on May 11, 1963. He preceded her in death in January of 2021.

Charlotte was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.

She was active in Presbyterian Women and served multiple terms on the Board of Deacons and was an Elder.

She was a member of the Bell Choir.

Charlotte was a dedicated worker in the church kitchen, organizing and serving meals for events large and small.

Charlotte was also well known for her cooking in the home, preparing meals for friends and family, and for her legendary pie baking skills.

Charlotte was a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many.

She loved spending time with her family.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Julie Allport (Gene) of Nottingham, PA, Jayne Bower (Eric Thorp) of Pittsburgh, PA, Mari Bower (John Violette) of Los Angeles, CA, and Sara DeLucia (Joe) of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are her grandchildren Seth Allport, Hayley Allport, Grace Eagle, Charlotte Violette, Sadie DeLucia, Louis DeLucia, and Jesse DeLucia.

In addition to her husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Mary Elisabeth Eagle.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. – 2:45 P.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St. Franklin.

A funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M.

The funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

Charlotte will be interred at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

