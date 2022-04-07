Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Puffs

These bite-sized spinach puffs are full of cheese and creamy goodness!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry



4 ounces cream cheese, softened1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese2 large eggs, divided use2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Unfold puff pastry; cut each sheet into 12 sections. Place in greased mini muffin cups, pressing gently onto bottoms and up sides, allowing corners to point up.

-In a large bowl, stir together spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, feta, 1 egg, garlic, pepper, and salt. Spoon 1 tablespoon into each cup. Bring pastry corners together and pinch to seal. In a small bowl, beat the remaining egg. Brush over pastry edges. Bake until puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

