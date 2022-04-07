Doris Jane Burrell (Janie), continued on her journey, April 4th, 2022.

Born in Franklin, Janie had a long career, including working for former Senator Richard Frame and then became a state employee with Polk Center until her retirement.

Beloved by all who knew her, Janie had a talent for baking and cooking, unmatched! Her famous pot roast, Creme de Menthe brownies, and cookies were the treats of dreams!

Janie was a woman of many talents!

In her younger years, during the late ’60’s, she sang with the Cootie Harris Band!

After her retirement from the state, Janie took great pride in preparing her holiday feasts, baking her much desired Christmas cookies, and baking her delicious cakes for our birthdays or just because!

She also took loving care of her “grandchildren” as she insisted no outside daycare.

Janie loved shopping and could spend hours browsing stores and stocking up on items so her kids could “shop Jane’s-Mart”!

She took care of all of those she loved.

Janie also bravely fought Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and refused to let either slow her down!

Janie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burrell of Franklin, (she never missed an opportunity to share his musical accomplishments), her niece (daughter), Vera Saeli of Franklin (she delighted in sharing her accomplishments and new exploration into theater, Vera’s spouse, William (Willie to Janie), great niece (grand-daughter), Jordie Saeli of Erie (she would tell anyone who would listen about her academic achievements), great-nephew (grandson), Darien Saeli of Erie (she even attended his concerts, lovingly protected from the mosh pits), Her favorite sisters, Helen Richards and spouse, David (Hermitage, PA.), sister, Sally Van Story (Buffalo, NY), and her favorite brother, Lou Burrell and his spouse, Joan (Grove City, OH), Nephew, Mike Burrell and his spouse, Andy Mitter, Jr. (Valley Village, CA), nephew, Stoney Dixon (Lawrenceville, GA), nephew, Mark Burrell and his spouse Carmen (Franklin, PA), nephew, William Burrell and spouse, Brenda ( Jarrett, VA), niece, Dawn Burrell Barnett and spouse, Victor (Brown Deer, WI), nephew, Shane Manning (Erie, PA), nephew, Javar Manning and spouse, Kendra, niece, Deborah Wofford (Meadville, PA) and several great nephews and nieces.

She is also survived by her very special friends (Family by love), Donald Hayde and Kandy Blackhurst.

She was preceded on the journey by her parents, Vera and Luther Burrell, her sister, Diane Manning (Chicky) and brother-in-law, J.C. Van Story.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or viewing.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Sunday, April 10th, at the VFW Jesse Greer Post 1835, 411 9th St. Franklin, Pa 16323, from noon-4:00pm.

Donations may be made in her name to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development, UPMC Cancer Pavillion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh PA, 15232.

Janie had a smile that lit up every room and she didn’t believe in saying “good-bye”.

She preferred, “Later, Later”.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.