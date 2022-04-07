Featured Local Job: Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal

Keystone School District is anticipating an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal.

This will be a permanent, 220-Day, administrative position available on July 1, 2022.

Enrollment Approximately 450, Grades 7-12.

Requirements: PA Principal Certification. Secondary Principal Experience Preferred; Experience in technology, student discipline, curriculum development, data analysis, evaluation and supervision, a plus. Must possess excellent organizational, communication and team-building skills.

Send PA Standard Teacher Application, Letter of Interest, Resume, Three Professional References, Transcripts, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232.

Deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.